Jhené Aiko is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated third studio album CHILOMBO, and she wanted to remind all 9.2 million of her Instagram followers with a few pics that are as just as fire as the volcanic island of Hawaii where she took them.



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHILOMBO is shaping up to be one of her biggest releases yet, including a 20-song tracklist that features guest appearances from boyfriend Big Sean, Future, Miguel, the well-welcomed return of Ab-Soul and fellow R&B songstress H.E.R. who she supported at the Lights On Festival (seen above) last year in California. "#CHILOMBO is only 4 days away," Jhené wrote when she posted the trifecta of photos yesterday (March 2), adding a volcano emoji to let us all know where the scenic background is located. Her Aaliyah-inspired baggy pants and bikini top fit is a great look on her as well, but we're ultimately just excited to finally hear this project in its entirety. Let's just hope the album ends up being as smoking as she is in these flicks and the visually-astounding island itself.

Check out Jhené Aiko's latest IG photos in Hawaii below, and expect CHILOMBO to arrive this Friday (March 6).