Jhene Aiko is preparing for the release of her forthcoming project, Chilombo which is set to arrive next month. The "Triggered" singer unleashed the tracklist for the project earlier today which includes 20 tracks in total. Singles like the previously mentioned "Triggered," the Big Sean-assisted, "None Of Your Concern," and the recently released, "P*$$Y FAIRY" also appear on the project. Jhene Aiko's Chilombo does include a variety of old collaborators and new ones. Ab-Soul and Ty Dolla $ign appear on the tracklist as well as Future, Miguel, H.E.R, Nas, and John Legend. Oh, and her dad, Dr. Chill who also did the album art.

Jhene Aiko's new project is set to arrive on March 6th, serving as her official follow-up to 2017's TRIP. Over the last few years, her ups and downs in her relationship have spilled into the limelight which presumably influenced a portion of this album. However, she did state in a series of tweets recently that this album was the "realest shit I ever wrote." For her die-hard fans, she described it as "if sailing soul(s), sail out, souled out and trip had a baby."

With the release date approaching, we're hoping that she pulls up with a brand new single or at the very least, a new visual, to hold us off until she drops Chilombo.

Peep the tracklist below.