While Jennifer Lopez is still battling the Hustlers lawsuit that was brought on by the woman who the film is based on, the "On The Floor" singer has closed another case that involved her sharing an unauthorized image to her Instagram. Back in October, Jennifer posted an image to her feed of her then-boyfriend and now fiance, Alex Rodriguez.



Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Splash News and Picture Agency, who owned the image, sued JLo for $150,000 claiming copyright infringement. "Lopez has over 93 million Instagram followers, and her Instagram account is open to the public," the company stated in their suit. “But defendant’s unauthorized use harms the existing and future market for the original Photograph." Splash News and Picture Agency not only wanted $150K but also wanted to set an injunction to stop Jennifer from using images from them in the future.

The Blast now reports that Splash News and Picture Agency, LLC "voluntarily dismisses with prejudice the entire action as to all claims asserted against all parties." We can't confirm if there was a private settlement or if Jennifer responded to the case at all, but Jennifer can now head to her Super Bowl half time show stress-free and ready to showcase all she's got with Shakira by her side.