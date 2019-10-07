Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez uploaded an image of her and Alex Rodriguez to her Instagram story that saw them holding hands while out for lunch in New York. Splash News and Picture Agency, who owns the paparazzi image, sent Jennifer a legal letter one month after the photo was published and now they're still continuing their lawsuit and asking for $150,000, The Blast reports.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"Lopez has over 93 million Instagram followers, and her Instagram account is open to the public," the suit states. “But defendant’s unauthorized use harms the existing and future market for the original Photograph." The documents make it evident that Splash News lost out on a lot of money since the publishing of the image to JLo's social channel made the image attainable to fans and other entertainment sites that would have originally purchased the photo, instead of re-sharing from Jennifer's account.

Splash News and Picture Agency not only wants $150,000 from Jennifer but also wants to set an injunction to stop the singer from using their work in the future.

In other JLo news, she and Shakira are set to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl in Miami. "It is a very Latino town, and then they picked the two of us," Jennifer said of the honour, while Shakira added, "I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be, in a way, next to J.Lo representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States."