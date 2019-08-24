Hustlers has been getting a lot of buzz for its killer cast, which includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo and Keke Palmer. In addition to the big names that will be starring in it, Hustlers has an interesting and unique plot. Jennifer Lopez stars as the ringleader of an operation of strippers drugging and stealing money from wealthy Wall Street patrons.

It has been shared that the film - written and directed by Lorene Scafaria - is tracking for a $24 million debut at the US box office. Given it only cost $20 million to produce, this is a pretty big win for its production company, STX Entertainment. If Hustlers hits this mark, it will make for the indie studio's biggest opening to date.

The first week numbers will likely be aided by all the press that is being done for the movie and the enticing headlines that are coming out of it. One of the film's leads, Fresh Off The Boat and Crazy Rich Asians star, Constance Wu, told Entertainment Weekly that Cardi B teaches her how to give a lap dance in one scene. Cardi also attracted some eyes when she posted a promotional photo on Instagram of her diamond-encrusted bust.

Hustlers premieres September 13.