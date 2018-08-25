Constance Wu
- Pop CultureConstance Wu Says She Was Sexually Harassed By "Fresh Off The Boat" ProducerConstance Wu has revealed that she was sexually harassed by a producer on the ABC series, “Fresh Off the Boat."By Cole Blake
- MoviesConstance Wu Says She Spent The Night As A Stripper To Prep For "Hustlers"Constance Wu took method acting to a whole new level for her role in the hit 2019 film "Hustlers" by actually spending one night as a real stripper.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesCardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Strip Tease In New "Hustlers" Trailer"Hustlers" hits theatres September 13th. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesJennifer Lopez, Cardi B & Lizzo Movie, "Hustlers", Predicted To Have Big First WeekThis is gonna be good. By Noah C
- MoviesCardi B Taught Her "Hustlers" Costar How To Give A Lap DanceLearn from the expert. By Noah C
- Music"Hustlers" Drops Trailer With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, & More"Hustlers" has a star line-up including Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and more.By Erika Marie
- Society'Crazy Rich Asians" Secures No. 1 Spot At Box Office'Crazy Rich Asians" dominates.By Milca P.
- Society"Crazy Rich Asians" Predicted to Bring $25 Million In Second WeekendThe film is looking at a mere 6% decline.By Milca P.