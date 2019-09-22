Hustlers
- Original ContentLizzo Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar SingerExplore Lizzo's net worth in 2024 and learn about her journey, music career, and influence on modern society and hip hop culture.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her Oscars Snub For "Hustlers"Jennifer Lopez admits she was "a little sad" about not being nominated for an Oscar, but she says she doesn't need people's validation.By Cole Blake
- MoviesConstance Wu Says She Spent The Night As A Stripper To Prep For "Hustlers"Constance Wu took method acting to a whole new level for her role in the hit 2019 film "Hustlers" by actually spending one night as a real stripper.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Fans Joke About Stealing An Oscar After "Hustlers" SnubJenny might not have scored an Oscar nom this year, but the block had her back. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Snubbed By Oscars Because "Hustlers" Is "Not An Oscars Movie"A voting member of the Academy didn't hold back on why J. Lo was snubbed.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character Sues Her Production Company For $40 MillionSamantha Barbash is upset.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Considered Stripping Early In Her CareerJennifer Lopez almost took a very different career path.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Says Cocaine Queen Role Is A "Heavy Dose Of What A Woman Is Capable Of"Jennifer Lopez questions if she'll play director in the Griselda Blanco film. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Didn't Get Paid To Star In "Hustlers": "I Did It For Free & Produced It"She's still Jenny from the block.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Shares Photos Of Her Fit Bod Back In Her Stripper DaysCardi with the braids! By Noah C
- MoviesWill Smith's "Hustlers" Viewing Interrupted By Singing Stevie WonderStevie's also out here dropping blind jokes.By Erika Marie
- MoviesStripper That Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character Is Based On Threatens LawsuitSamantha wants her cut.By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Ad Astra" & "Rambo" Beat Out By "Downtown Abbey" At Box OfficeUnexpected movements at the box office. By Karlton Jahmal