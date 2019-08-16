Last month, the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated stripper dramedy, "Hustlers", was shared with the world. The movie attracted a lot of attention when it was unveiled that its stacked cast would include Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and other big names. The movie is based on the true story that was originally reported by New York Magazine with Jessica Pressler's 2015 article, "The Hustlers At Scores". Jennifer Lopez plays the ringleader of an operation of strippers drugging and stealing money from wealthy Wall Street patrons.

The cast member that people are likely most excited to see on screen is Cardi B, as it will be her first role in a major motion picture. The movie's writer and director, Lorene Scafaria, told Vulture last month that Cardi was the most difficult actor to get to sign on, chasing her for two years until she finally agreed. Considering the Bronx rapper's vivacious personality and experience as a stripper, it makes sense why Scafaria was so adamant about snagging Cardi for the role.

Cardi's stripping experience turned out to not only be instrumental on set for her performance, but for her costars as well. One of the film's leads, Fresh Off The Boat and Crazy Rich Asians star, Constance Wu, told Entertainment Weekly that her and Cardi "filmed a scene where she’s teaching me how to give a lap dance. She’s like, ‘Show me what you’ve got!’ So I try. She’s like, ‘Honey, no! This is terrible."

Watch the trailer below, featuring Cardi's single, "Money". The movie comes out September 13.