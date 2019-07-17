Cardi B has shared a few behind-the-scenes images of her on the set of Hustlers, but the first official trailer has been released by STX Entertainment. Along with the "Press" rapper, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Lili Reinhart. The movie is said to be inspired by a New York Magazine piece done by Jessica Pressler that centers around a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy clients. The 2015 article's title includes: "Here’s a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves."

The Hustlers trailer opens with Lopez's character teaching a dancer how to work the pole. The story unravels as Lopez, shown as the ringleader, convinces a group of dancers to take advantage of their rich, Wall Street clients by getting them liquored up before taking their bank cards and spending their money.

The film's director, Lorene Scafaria, shared with Vulture that Lopez was dedicated to her role. Not only did she train round the clock to make sure that her moves were believable, but she also took trips to different clubs. “She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this. Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way. She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some...insights." Hustlers will be released in theaters on September 13.