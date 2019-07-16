The upcoming film Hustlers, based on a group of strippers who team together to get back at some Wall Street clients has been in the making for some time. We've posted the first look of the film that arrives September 2019 and according to the director, Lorene Scafaria, none other than Cardi B was the hardest to lock down for her role.

Lorene chatted with Vulture and explained how she "chased Cardi for two years." Her first move to get ahold of Cardi was sparked by an innocent slide in her DM that prompted a reply with a phone number to contact. Lorene texted the phone number but that still didn't give her a definite answer on Cardi's involvement. “I got back a ‘We know, we’ll get back to you,’” she recalled, “I didn’t know if I was talking to her or somebody else.”

To this day, with Cardi secured in the film, Lorene still doesn't know who's number she has. “I have two phone numbers in my cell: Cardi 1 and Cardi 2. I’m not sure if either of them are actually Cardi.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorene explains how Jennifer Lopez signing onto the film also made it easier to lock other actresses down. “Casting was made infinitely easier once Jennifer was attached," she explained. "Everybody really, really, really wanted to work with Jennifer. That was the beauty of making this movie, too: casting what felt like the right people for each part, and watching them interact the way that they should with each other.”