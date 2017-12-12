entertainment weekly
- MusicLil Nas X Has Fun With Trolls, Doesn't Care About Offending Straight FansThe "Montero" singer discussed his controversial single & living his best life for himself, not others.By Erika Marie
- TVJordyn Woods Belts Out Ballad As Kangaroo On "The Masked Singer'Jordyn Woods may have been cut from the show, but following her "The Masked Singer" feature, people are asking her about her music career.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCorey Feldman Claims Charlie Sheen Raped Corey HaimCorey Feldman's "(My) Truth" details Charlie Sheen's alleged rape of Corey Haim. By Dominiq R.
- TVLil Wayne Performs "Dreams" On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"Weezy, baby.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Calls Out Friend For Seeing Much-Ridiculed "Cats" TwiceCats?? Twice?? By Noah C
- MusicBig Sean Poses With Kanye West In IG Pic, Shares Clip Of Track "Lucky Me"Is Sean Don in Wyoming?By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Sean Rediscovers Himself On New Album That Features Post Malone & A$AP RockyA new day.By Erika Marie
- MoviesCardi B Taught Her "Hustlers" Costar How To Give A Lap DanceLearn from the expert. By Noah C
- MusicTaylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Drake Will Feature On Her Next AlbumCould Taylor Swift's EW cover story be foreshadowing the apocalypse?By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Producers Are Concerned Season 8's Ending Will Upset FansThe "Game of Thrones" showrunners are urging fans be kind, rewind their divisive opinions of "The Sopranos" finale.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Reveals 2019 Goals As She's Named One Of EW's "Entertainers Of The Year"Cardi B graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly's year-end issue.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJermaine Dupri Honored By The Grammys For "25 Years of Elevating Culture"The "So So Def: 25 Years of Elevating Culture" exhibit is currently up at the Grammy Museum in LA.By Devin Ch
- MusicMike Dean Talks Working With Kanye West, Travis Scott & MoreMike Dean opens up about his truly prolific year.By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Creators Say Plagiarism Lawsuit Is “Just An Attempt To Profit"Sorry Charlie Kessler, you're not going down without a fight.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay-Z's Trayvon Martin Documentary Series To Debut At Tribeca Film FestivalJay's long awaited docuseries on Trayvon Martin will be premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West's Writing Camps Helped Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig Creative ProcessEzra Koenig details the influence he had from songwriting for Yeezy. By Aron A.