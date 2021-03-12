In an unexpected development, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called it quits on their engagement and relationship altogether. According to TMZ, sources closely connected to the couple have revealed that the two superstars, who were affectionately known together as J-Rod, broke up on Friday. This unfortunate news comes almost exactly two years after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March of 2019, and roughly four years after they started dating.

TMZ's report states that a reason for their split has yet to be revealed, but the canceled engagement has taken place about a month following rumors that claimed that A-Rod was cheating on J-Lo with Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy. Rodriguez vehemently denied those allegations, so fans of the celebrities will have to stay tuned for more details surrounding their untimely split.

The couple last appeared on each other's Instagrams in the final days of February, and they are reportedly physically separated as well, with Rodriguez staying in Miami while Lopez is in the Dominican Republic filming a movie. Together, they were one of pop-culture's most beloved couples, so it's going to be sad to see J-Lo and A-Rod go their separate ways. Check out some of the sweetest posts from throughout their four-year relationship.

Hopefully, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both handling their reported split as well as possible, but stay tuned as more updates on this story are sure to come.

[via]