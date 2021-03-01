On Sunday, J Lo took to Instagram to show off her sexy bikini figure that we all know and love. The 51-year-old singer is wearing a white one-piece swimsuit in the mirror selfie, and the high-cut waist shows off her muscular legs, and defined physique. She looks tanned and natural, while accessorizing the minimal 'fit with some gold hoop earrings and a high, messy bun. She captioned the photo, “#SelfCareSunday” and tagged her skincare line, JLO Beauty.

J Lo looks like she hasn’t aged a day in quite some time, and fans were quick to notice how great she looked. “You have discovered the fountain of youth. When will you share it with the rest of us” wrote one commenter. “THAT BODY GOALS!!!!!!!” added another.

Last week, Lopez celebrated the 13th birthday of her twin sons Emme and Max. In a series of sweet Instagram posts, she shared her love for the boys and wished them a happy birthday, sharing some of her favorite memories.

Over the last few months, J Lo has been putting in the work to promote her new brand, and if there’s anyone that should have a skincare line, it’s definitely the "fountain of youth" herself.

Her line advertises their products as a way to get Jennifer’s “ageless skin,” featuring products like a gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and face masks. The secret to J Lo’s aging process has certainly been pined after for quite a while, so many are eager to try her products.

Looking good, J Lo!