In "must be nice" news, the famous couple copped the ultimate mega-mansion on Miami's Star Island.
They're just stacking up homes like Monopoly. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have bank accounts that just won't quit, so it's only fitting that they purchase a few properties that reflect the number of zeroes that we can only imagine adorn their checks. Back in July, the superstar couple reportedly got themselves a little something-something when they copped an Encino, California mansion for $1.4 million. That just may be a vacation house or a rental property, because a more recent report states that they also purchased a $40 million mansion in Miami.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
The waterfront property is reportedly stationed on the ultra-exclusive Star Island. According to TMZ, the 40,000 square-foot estate comes with every amenity that one could ask for: "a whopping 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a pool that's a work of art for their modern fam of 6," and "an elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef's kitchen." And that's just to start.
This isn't the only property they have in Miami, so it is unclear if they're looking to make a move or just expand their real estate dealings. Either way, it's an estate that only a select few can afford and we're sure that they'll be enjoying their home life wherever they land.
