They're just stacking up homes like Monopoly. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have bank accounts that just won't quit, so it's only fitting that they purchase a few properties that reflect the number of zeroes that we can only imagine adorn their checks. Back in July, the superstar couple reportedly got themselves a little something-something when they copped an Encino, California mansion for $1.4 million. That just may be a vacation house or a rental property, because a more recent report states that they also purchased a $40 million mansion in Miami.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The waterfront property is reportedly stationed on the ultra-exclusive Star Island. According to TMZ, the 40,000 square-foot estate comes with every amenity that one could ask for: "a whopping 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a pool that's a work of art for their modern fam of 6," and "an elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef's kitchen." And that's just to start.

This isn't the only property they have in Miami, so it is unclear if they're looking to make a move or just expand their real estate dealings. Either way, it's an estate that only a select few can afford and we're sure that they'll be enjoying their home life wherever they land.

