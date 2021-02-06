They're close to becoming husband and wife, but that hasn't kept Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez from being entangled in a cheating scandal. The pair regularly showcases their love on social media and shared the news of their engagement last year, but recently, a reality star has come forward to say that she's been getting to know the former baseball star.

Madison LeCroy is a star on Bravo's Southern Charm and for some time, she's reportedly been suggesting that she's been carrying on a secret affair with a baseball figure. After another Southern Charm star was asked about it and revealed Rodriguez's name during a podcast, the gossip made headlines. Then, LeCroy confirmed that she was talking about Rodriguez, but denied having a physical relationship with him.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she said, adding that they would talk infrequently and their conversations were "innocent." However, The Post reports that A-Rod denies speaking to her, ever.

“He doesn’t know this woman," a source close to Rodriguez told the outlet. “Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her.” The internet sleuths are alive and well on this one, even claiming that Rodriguez has been "liking" LeCroy's posts for some time.

