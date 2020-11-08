Jennifer Lopez shared an emotional response to the election results on social media, Saturday, uploading a video of herself holding back tears as she spoke about President-elect Joe Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“So happy this morning," a Lopez said on Instagram Saturday. "Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country. I’m just crying tears of joy. I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It’s a new day.

"They’re saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet."

"History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world," Lopez added, referring to Harris, who will become the first female vice president and first vice president of color. "It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless everybody."

Lopez has been a vocal supporter of Biden throughout his 2020 presidential campaign. She and her husband Alex Rodriguez spoke with Biden and his wife Jill in October in an effort to increase voter turnout within the Latino community.

