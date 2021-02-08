Millions were watching on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of last night's game to put away the Kansas City Chiefs, adding yet another ring to Tom Brady's hands and cementing him, in many people's eyes, as the greatest of all time. The game was won by the Bucs, who shut down the Chiefs' offense to defeat the Patrick Mahomes-led team 31-9.

Even if you're not a big fan of football, you likely tuned in to catch a glimpse of The Weeknd performing during an epic Halftime Show, singing some of his hits, including "Blinding Lights", "I Feel It Coming", "Starboy", and more. There were thousands of fans in attendance, including over 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers, a bunch of cardboard cutouts of football fanatics, and some VIPs up in the luxury booths. One of the boxes contained the world-famous Cardi B, her husband Offset, his partner Quavo, Meek Mill, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Baby, and others.

Posting some pictures to Instagram, it appears as though Cardi B and Offset watched the game in one of the luxury suites, spending time with Meek Mill, Quavo, Robert Kraft, Lil Baby, and other powerful people.

According to Daily Mail, the box was also frequented by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who kept a lower profile, Shaq, Aaron Judge, and others.

Nobody was wearing a mask in the pictures, and it appears as though there was minimal social distancing going on.

Did you enjoy the game last night, and were you surprised by the outcome? And do you think The Weeknd had one of the best Halftime Performances ever?