Karen Civil’s reputation has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the past weekend. In tandem with Joyner Lucas’ claims that Civil allegedly finessed him out of $60,000 while he was desperately trying to make a splash in the music industry, a Clubhouse chat room was formed to deliberate on Civil’s business practices.

Karen Civil then entered the Clubhouse chat room to defend herself and dispel rumors, but she also surprisingly admitted to having a hacker shut down Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram account in 2018. In response to the uproar from her damning confession, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee recently paid a visit to The Breakfast Club and detailed the entire situation.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Jason Lee, Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram had been down for three to four months when he decided to reach out to Karen Civil for her help in getting back up, but unbeknownst to him at the time, she was actually the person who had orchestrated the entire situation. While interviewing with Charlemagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Lee revealed that he finally figured it out while filming an episode of Wild ‘N Out.

“I’m at Wild ‘N Out one day backstage, getting ready to go on the stage, about to pray, and my phone’s blowing up. Finally, I take the call, and it’s this guy I had met at Art Basel,” Jason Lee says. “He says to me, ‘Yo, I just saw you say something crazy on your Instagram about your page being deleted — Hollywood Unlocked…Well, I know who did it...My brother did it.”

From that point forward, Jason Lee gathered more information about his contact’s claims and then confronted Karen Civil about it, who privately admitted to having his page hacked. Lee also reveals that he has been holding onto this information and remained cordial with Civil, all while planning to one day expose her for her unethical business practices.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Further along in the interview, Jason Lee admits that even though Karen Civil has publicly confessed to using shady tactics to silence Hollywood Unlocked, he still believes that she should go to jail for actions.

"Everybody wants to see Tory Lanez go to jail for shooting Meg. He hurt a Black woman, allegedly. So if he's found guilty of hurting her, that's a crime, he should go to jail. Protect black women," Lee explained. "Protect Jesse Woo. Protect the woman in Haiti. Protect the women, the Black women that were my employees who were subjected to almost losing their jobs as a result of this cybercrime. It's a crime."

"It's a crime against somebody that may not be as popular as Meg," Jason Lee continued, "but it's still a crime. People should be held accountable."

Check out Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee’s full The Breakfast Club interview below.