Karen Civil has been trending all weekend because of Jessie Woo and Joyner Lucas, who are claiming that the social media and digital marketing strategist did them dirty with bad business deals. The two entertainers aired out their legal drama with Karen Civil in a Clubhouse room, which also included Tierra Marie, Jason Lee, and others. Most notably, Joyner Lucas claimed that Civil scammed him out of $60,000 after he contracted her to help him grow as an artist, but she seemingly ghosted him after the payment was completed.

Meek Mill also recently jumped into the conversation, telling his own story about how Karen Civil allegedly did him dirty.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity," tweeted Meek over the weekend. "Start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy shit lol I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too!"

Karen decided to fight back against the narrative that she's bad for business, tweeting him back and saying that she never did anything that he's accusing her of.

"@MeekMill You know damn well I ain't have no site play you, I literally just supported your album and shown you nothing but cordialness and respect last few years when we seen each other," responded Civil. "Sat on CH rooms defending you and didn't take part in these Twitter key key moments. Like c'mon with BS narrative."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

What do you think of Karen Civil's response? Check it out below.