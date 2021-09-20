While the internet seems to rally against Karen Civil, she has at least one person vouching for her (sort of). Freddie Gibbs is adding his name to the list of rappers who have Civil's name on their mind. First, Joyner Lucas unloaded on Civil for allegedly stealing $60,000 from him in lost promotional duties. Then, Cam'ron chimed in to remind people that he's been calling Civil out for quite some time.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

To make matter worse, Meek Mill joined the discussion and claimed that Civil and he used to be friends before she "turned on me for opportunity." Civil has been maintaining her innocence throughout the debacle with Joyner, but her reputation has obviously been damaged. Unlike the other rappers mentioned, Gibbs didn't have anything negative to say about Civil.

"I’ve known Karen Civil for years," Gibbs tweeted. "She ain’t do shit to me tho cuz I’m a real ass nigga and she know better."

Although Gibbs says he never had a problem with Civil, he isn't really defending her either. His comments are more so a troll than anything else. Do you think Joyner, Cam'ron, and Meek are being truthful when it comes to Civil?