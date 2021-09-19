Joyner Lucasreignited his feud with Karen Civil on Twitter yesterday. The rapper revisited his allegations that she had swindled him out of cash during the early stages of his career when he was down on his last dollar. Cam'ron had made similar allegations after Karen Civil claimed the reason Dipset and Jay-Z fell out was because of a parking spot.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cam'ron didn't hold back from commenting on the recent exchange between Karen Civil and Joyner Lucas. The rapper shared a screenshot that stated he was unfairly criticized for calling Karen Civil a liar and accusing her of stealing money. "Y'all gonna apologize or nah?! I figured y'all wouldn't," he wrote.

Cam'ron explained that the accusations that she had robbed his friend of money were dismissed. "Now she just lost a court case to another female, now they say Karin is foul. When I said it…I was hating," he continued, adding that Joyner Lucas was allegedly robbed of the same amount as Duke Da God.

During his tirade on Twitter, Joyner Lucas claimed that he had feared being blackballed if he had initially spoke out against Civil. However, it wasn't until Cam'ron called her out that he also felt comfortable enough to go public with his claims.

"At this time I was afraid to speak up for myself becuz I didn’t want to get blackballed," he wrote. "I had no idea how this industry Shìt works and I ain’t want you to drag my name thru the mud so out of fear i stayed [quiet]. Until @Mr_Camron spoke up a few years ago on Twitter and then I did."

