It has been an intense few days for Karen Civil as several people have called the marketing executive to the floor. For years, there have been allegations made against Civil from Cam'ron and Joyner Lucas, but they went largely unreported until last week when social media personality Jessie Woo shared information about her case against Civil. Soon, Meek Mill surfaced with accusations of his own and Civil reportedly admitted to contacting a hacker to take down Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page.

What spiraled was Kita Trotter, a seasoned music industry professional who worked with several artists including Nipsey Hussle and Teairra Mari, creating a Clubhouse chatroom to discuss her experiences with Civil, including the controversy involving Civil and Big U.

That chat broke Clubhouse records, even surpassing the bar Elon Musk set for his appearance on the app, and it was there that Civil tuned in to defend herself against the accusations of taking advantage of artists. As the embers of that scandals are still smoldering, a woman named Melissah Prato has shared the story of her alleged interaction with Civil who was named as an ambassador to a charity opening a playground in Haiti.

According to Prato, Civil didn't hold up her end of the bargain, and the charity paid her expenses, including security and lodging, to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. Things did not turn out as they hoped as Civil reportedly agreed to give the charity $41K but never wrote the check, and Prato detailed her alleged experience from beginning to end.

In turn, Civil has come forward to deny any wrongdoing. Read through it all below.



