Every year BET jam packs their award weekend with events fun for celebrities and fans alike. This year Hollywood Unlocked creator Jason Lee was not only in attendance, but he orchestrated the Social Impact Awards and Brunch where he honored a few famous figures who he believes use their celebrity and social media platforms to help impact the lives of others positively.

According to EURWeb, Lee honored Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Tiffany Hadish, Floyd Mayweather, Nick Cannon, Karen Clark Sheard, and The Breakfast Club. When asked why he decided to host an awards brunch and not another party, Lee said the idea was sparked after he sat down with The Breakfast Club for an interview. "On one end celebrities [are] seeking white media validation and on the other end black media [is] feeling like they can't collaborate," he said. “I feel like it was an important opportunity to bring us all together to celebrate.”

Hollywood Unlocked co-host Melissa Ford added, “People who are using social media to impact the lives of others to speak for the voiceless. Recognition needs to be awarded.” Also at the event were celebs like Sage The Gemini who said he's working on a new project that features Chris Brown; Laura Govan who's been doing some acting overseas; along with Michael Blackson, Kyle Massey, Khleo Thomas, Tiffany Pollard, and many more. Check it all go down below.