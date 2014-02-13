For those unfamiliar, Khleo ia an singer, emcee and actor born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, of all places. Since stepping foot in the game in 1998, he's released four mixtapes and a studio album, having collaborated with the likes of Bow Wow, Ja-Bar, Soulja Boy, Stefon4u, Indigo Charlie, Malachi Mott, Amanda Leigh, The Good Boys and many more. The last we heard of Khleo was the June 2012 single "Fly Me Out To Cali", which featured PeaceLife solider MANN on the assist. He's currently working on his debut studio album, tentatively titled Juzt A Sample. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - for more details, hit up khleothomas.com.