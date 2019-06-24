Believe it or not, Snoop Dogg won the gospel category at the BET Awards last night. For the efforts on his song "Blessing Me Again," featuring Rance Allen, he is now a victor of the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. The song comes from Snoop’s most recent album, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love. The project, similarly to his album Reincarnated under the pseudonym Snoop Lion, is a chance for Snoop to experiment outside of his usual boundaries of rap.

Bible of Love is a gospel album, and one good enough to feature an award-winning track at that. To say fans on Twitter were left surprised by the outcome would be an understatement.

Snoop was unable to accept the award in person, reportedly because he was in attendance at Mike Epps wedding. For a complete list of Nominees & Winners, click here. The question is, is there anything Snoop Dogg can't do? Because at this point, it doesn't feel like it.