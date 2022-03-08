For weeks, Rihanna has been baby-bumping her way from one event to the next. After sharing that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together, Rihanna is no longer hiding her pregnancy and has been showing off her belly with pride. Fans have been eating up every moment and Jada Pinkett Smith has joined those that can't get enough of Rihanna's glow—and pregnancy fashion.

The actress shared a photo of Rihanna wearing a black, sheer, lingerie-style dress, and next to the image, Jada included a picture of herself from 1998. At the time, Jada was pregnant with her son Jaden and wore a sheer dress of her own on the red carpet.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???" Jada wrote in the caption.

"I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl," she added. "She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month."

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Rihanna admitted that although finding clothing is challenging for her while pregnant, it does come with its perks. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna said at the time. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

