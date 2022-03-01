Rihanna's Fashion Week reign continues. She may be sporting a baby bump that's getting bigger by the day, but that hasn't stopped the 34-year-old from serving looks all over Europe lately.

First, we saw the "Pon de Replay" singer fly to Milan, Italy, where she was the guest of honour at Gucci's show and sat front row alongside her boyfriend/baby daddy A$AP Rocky. Following that, the duo jetted over to Paris, where they attended Virgil Abloh's final Off-White presentation, which also saw Jim Jones and Serena Williams make their runway debuts.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

For perhaps her boldest maternity look yet, Rihanna stepped out at the Dior show earlier today (March 1st) in a strappy black lingerie set, consisting of a tiny thong and a lacy bra under a sheer skirt pulled up over her baby bump. On her feet, the Barbadian vocalist wore thigh-high black patent leather boots, and a matching coat hanging off her shoulders.

As she was arriving fashionably late, another attendee caught a clip of an anonymous female voice calling her out. "You're late," they yelled a few times as Ri walked by until she acknowledged them with a severe side-eye and said what looks and sounds an awful lot like "No shit."

As you may have noticed, many of the Fenty Beauty founder's looks have pushed the envelope lately, and that's exactly how she likes it. "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that shit," she told Refinery 29.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Check back in with HNHH later for updates on our favourite celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.

