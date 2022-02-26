Milan Fashion Week is in full swing over in Italy, as hoards of over favourite celebrities and fashionistas flock to the beautiful country to sit front row at the seemingly endless roster of designer shows.

Despite the fact that she's expecting her first child, Rihanna still made the trip to the luxurious city, where she turned heads while attending the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-23 show as the guest of honour with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

As Page Six Style notes, the Bad Gal maintained her trend of opting for bold maternity style – completely baring her bump for the world to see instead of covering it as society often pressures women to do.

The 34-year-old paired a latex crop top with low-slung, black, dragon-print pants and a large fuzzy lavender coat. Her accessories consisted of layered necklaces (including a flashy Briony Raymond cross), a shiny metal headdress, and her lilac eyeshadow and red lipstick paired beautifully with the look's details.

As for Rocky, the New York native wore a sleek all-black fit, paired with mustard-coloured ski gloves – one of which carried a monogrammed Gucci suitcase in hand.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Recently, the Fenty Beauty founder had a discussion with Refinery29 about her unique approach to styling herself as a pregnant woman. "Right now I'm really into pushing the idea of sexy," she shared.

"When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you're not sexy right now, [but] you'll get back there and I don't believe in that shit... I'm trying stuff that I might now have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cutouts the better for me."

Earlier this month, RiRi and Rocky made waves with their incredible Super Bowl OOTDs – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the expecting couple.

