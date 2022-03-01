Virgil Abloh may have tragically left us three months ago now, but the designer's creative legacy lives on. As W Magazine reports, the Off-White team attempted – and dare we say succeeded – to live up to Abloh's Paris Fashion Week calibre with an incredible runway show that was attended by the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams.

The stakes were certainly high when planning this show, but with the Illinois-born multihyphenate's extensive connections, it didn't take long for a group of dedicated people to come together and make magic happen. On the runway, we saw appearances from Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, and Karlie Kloss, just to name a few.

Making their debut at the Off-White show was none other than world-renowned athlete Serena Williams, who previously made headlines when she wore a tutu by the brand to the 2018 U.S. Open, and Jim Jones, who rocked a super cool purple leather outfit, and provided his followers with a behind-the-scenes look at the model treatment he received backstage.

"Manicure [and] makeup at [the] same time," the 45-year-old Bronx-born star captioned a clip uploaded to his feed earlier today. "Givin [you the] play by play of my first professional runway walk. I'm a runway steppa."





In another clip, Jones wrote, "Safe to say I'm a professional model #JimLander #runwayJones. I had a blast even when [you] out [your] element if [you] confident they always in [your] element."





For her part, Williams wore a skin-tight sheered dress atop a pair of ruched leggings. Other famous faces on the runway included Joan Smalls, Cindy Crawford, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, Candice Swanepoel, and Karen Elson who lit up a cigarette during her strut – check it out below.

