The King and Queen of Paris Fashion Week have been crowned. Over the weekend, we saw Rihanna and A$AP Rocky steal the show with their budding baby bump at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week runway, and on Monday, they jetted over to France where they attended Virgil Abloh's final Off-White presentation for the F/W 2022-23 season.

As Daily Mail reports, the couple looked as fashionable as ever during the show, both opting for monochrome outfits in completely different – but beautifully paired – colours. While the expecting mother wore a leather peach-coloured mini dress with a shearling coat, a dainty handbag, and. a pair of strappy high heels and layered necklaces her beau went for a classic all-black look.

With his matching black leather Mercedes bomber jacket and trousers, the "Fashion Killa" looked sharper than ever, stepping into a pair of workman suede boots, and adding layers and dimension to his fit with a hoodie and black t-shirt.

Not only was the audience star-stubbed for Abloh's final show, but so was the runway. Famous faces like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, and Kaia Gerber were among those modelling the beautiful garments, and rapper Jim Jones was even tapped to walk in the show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Loving the layers of edgy-elegant avant glam," one viewer of the performance wrote in the YouTube comments. "Beautiful presentation. Bravo!" Another added, "Loving the 60s references," praising Abloh for his creative craftsmanship on the clothing.

The collection, titled "Spaceship Earth" has been described as "A manifesto for [Virgil's] democratic and inclusive fashion revolution," which "takes the establishment's most sacred symbols and turns them on their head."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

Check out the full runway above, and let us know what you think of Virgil Abloh's final Off-White collection in the comments. RIP.

[Via]