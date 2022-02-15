It was one of the best kept pregnancy secrets, but now, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are excited about sharing their journey with the world. The high-profile couple is often photographed by the paparazzi during their travels, but they have been able to maintain their privacy. Recently, they shared with the world that they are expecting their first child together, and since that time, the couple has been seen baby-bumping their way from one red carpet to the next.

While at a Fenty event with Rocky by her side, Rihanna spoke with E! about the difficulty she had keeping her pregnancy a secret.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

The singer also spoke about her immediate reaction after learning she was expecting.

"When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'" she added. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."

