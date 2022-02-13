Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their first public appearance together since revealing they were expecting their first child, last month, on the red carpet for an event celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. Ahead of the celebration, Rihanna spoke with Entertainment Tonight about pregnant life.

“It’s all an exciting journey so far,” she told the outlet. “I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

She added that she's been loving “donuts, so far.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The fashion mogul went on to explain how she maintains a stylish maternal look: “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rocky added that he's excited for the future: “I’m just excited for what I don’t know yet. Everything is new to me. So, I’m excited.”

Rihanna and Rocky first confirmed that they began dating back in May 2021. The Barbadian singer had been dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for three years prior.

