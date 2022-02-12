A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been seen out in public together more often since they announced that they are having a baby together. The couple have been in a relationship for months, but it is nice to finally be able see them show each other affection.

While in Los Angeles yesterday, Rocky showed the world just how much affinity he has for RiRi, as they attended an event for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand. When a report asked asked him what his favorite Fenty product was, he simply smiled, looked at Rihanna and nodded, as if to say she was his favorite.

While Fenty is primarily a women's brand, they have rolled out products for men before that Rocky could definitely wear, but it is absolutely fair for the mother of his child to be his number 1 choice.

Later that night, after the Fenty event, Rih and Rocky headed to the premiere of Kanye West's upcoming three-part Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs, as Rocky and Ye have been hanging out together lately.

In 2022, Rihanna hopes to open up Savage x Fenty shops for people to buy products in person as opposed to solely online. So, while Rih's brand is continuing to trend upwards, her man only seems concerned with her.

Although the Rihanna's baby bump is clear to see, it is currently unknown when her and A$AP Rocky's child is set to arrive.

Check out the video of Rocky fawning over his baby mama below.