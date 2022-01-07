Rihanna is expanding the Fenty universe, once again. This time around, the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is launching brick-and-mortar retail locations in five different states to sell her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

On Friday, January 7th, BadGal RiRi took to Instagram to share the good news, unveiling a colourful photo of what the locations will look like when they open in the near future.

"2022, we coming in HOT," the "Rude Boy" singer forewarned her fans. "We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!"

She went on to reflect on her journey into the fashion industry, writing, "can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl." Later in her post, Rihanna shared that the first five Savage X Fenty storefront locations will be in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

"Watch the @savagexfenty feed for details," she teased, hinting that more updates on the exciting news will be on the way soon.

As Daily Mail notes, the multihyphenate's lingerie brand has found massive success since it was first launched back in 2018, amassing a reported value of $1 billion by last February.

Of course, all fashion companies face their faux pas. Just a few weeks ago, Rihanna got some hate for her assless pyjama pants that left some Twitter users more than a little confused; read more about that here, and let us know which city you'd like to see the Bad Gal open up a Savage X Fenty shop below.

