Kanye West and A$AP Rocky both live at the intersection of fashion and hip-hop.

Back in the early 2010s, Ye and Rocky completely transformed how rappers dressed. As a handful of old heads clung to the baggy, oversized looks that marked the turn of the century, the "Jukebox Joints" collaborators brought high-fashion, designer labels to the forefront of the conversation. Wearing (among other brands) Raf Simons and Rick Owens before the rest of their rap counterparts, Ye and Rocky paved the way for how a lot of artists dress today.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

While Rocky is not necessarily on the same level as Ye in terms of business success in fashion (Kanye's YEEZY brand is a billion-dollar company), the pair has shared success in the space, and both are held to a higher standard when it comes to how they're dressed.

Last night, the pair linked up for dinner in Malibu

Ye, wearing his newly-customary black, leather jacket and Balenciaga x Crocs boots, and Rocky, dressed to the nines in what is presumably a Prada suit, with a letterman jacket, AWGE trucker hat and red, winter gloves, are both riding high.

After releasing Donda back in August, Ye bought two new places (one in Malibu, one in Belgium) and in a recent episode of DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs, he broke the show's viewership record, as his appearance is reportedly on pace to become the biggest hip-hop interview of all time.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

And Rocky, who teased new music on a recent appearance on Desus & Mero, spent the weekend celebrating the re-release of his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP on digital streaming platforms, and performed a throwback set at ComplexCon with his girlfriend, Rihanna, watching from the crowd.

Check out the photos of Ye and Rocky heading to dinner in Malibu here and let us know what you think in the comments.