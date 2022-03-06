Rihanna highlighted her baby bump at Paris Fashion Week by rocking a skintight aqua jumpsuit with a cutout across her stomach. The Savage X Fenty icon shared photos of the outfit on Instagram afterward.

The 34-year-old was attending a party at Caviar Kaspia in the piece. She added on a trench coat and matching sunglasses to complete the look.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Thicc," Rihanna captioned the pictures.

The Anti singer recently discussed how she's incorporated her pregnancy into her wardrobe while speaking with People.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Rihanna explained. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

She continued: "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Check out Rihanna's new IG post below.

