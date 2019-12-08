Rihanna is now the world’s richest female musician and not just from music. In the past few years she’s diversified her income streams to include beauty, luxury fashion, and of course, lingerie with SavagexFenty.

This year’s SavagexFenty show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime, and featured dancers, models of all shapes and sizes, in addition to performers like Migos, Tierra Whack, Halsey & Normani.

As any entertainer-entrepreneur should, RiRi stays at the forefront of her brand, often modeling new releases herself before the official look books or photoshoots come out. However, other influencers, celebrities and everyday women have taken notice. Outside of adding three bomb official ambassadors; Normani, Tinashe and Dreezy, SavagexFenty is beloved for the brand's dedication to inclusion and making women feel invincible in their lingerie. Here's a round-up of the best SavagexFenty influencer posts.

Body Goals

Normani knows how to motivate us all with her first official soft, yet sultry ambassador pictures.

Cali Girl Chill

Tinashe’s celebrating Songs for You being the #1 album on iTunes SavagexFenty Style.

Big OG Dreez

Dreezy posing like she was born in this SavagexFenty set.

Sister Sister

Same face, different lace. Ceraadi has mastered coordinating.

BX Baby

Rapper Maliibu Miitch defines cute in this Savagex look.

RicoRico

Tacobella can make it punk, even in lingerie.

Jackie Aina

A video with Naomi, a few shots in SavagexFenty, what’s next for Miss Aina?

Nazanin

Nazanin makes us all want to buy black silk pajamas.

Symphani Soto

Voice of gold, shorts of rose gold.

Vendela

The baddest baldie since Amber Rose serves abs and curves in this red hot SavagexFenty set.