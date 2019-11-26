Rihanna is getting her Savage X Fenty crew together as a number of ambassadors for her popular lingerie line have been announced. Last week, Normani turned heads when she dropped her first set of images of her Savage X Fenty partnership. The "Motivation" singer was chosen by Rihanna herself as the label owner reportedly said: "Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her."

More Savage X Fenty ambassadors have been revealed, including rapper Dreezy and singer Tinashe. These two have been making waves in the industry for quite some time, and recently Dreezy's bars on Hitmaka's "Thot Box (Remix)" have shown that she continues to be a formidable force in the rap game. Tinashe has also captured the attention of the public once again with her latest release Songs for You, an album she released independently through her own imprint after announcing her split from RCA Records earlier this year.

On Instagram, both ladies shared a few sexy snapshots from their Savage X Fenty photo shoots. Dreezy donned a pink two-piece while Tinashe uploaded two black-and-white pictures to keep things mysterious. Swipe through below to check out all of their photos.