Her single "Motivation" put Normani on the map in 2019, and the singer is expanding her portfolio with her new Savage X Fenty gig. Normani announced on Instagram on Thursday that she's the first person to be given the title of brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie label, all while sporting a fiery red sexy look.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

"I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are," she wrote in the caption. "I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!" Rihanna shared a statement about Normani's inclusion saying, "Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

It was just months ao when Normani performed on the runway for Rihanna's Amazon Prime Savage X Fenty show, and the singer revealed to Vogue that the request to become brand ambassador came from the head woman in charge. "I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself," she said. "I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me. She is somebody I’ve looked up to for a very, very long time. She’s had so much influence on me in terms of pop culture and as a woman, but also in terms of how she’s able to do things gracefully while being cutting edge, being bold, pushing the needle, and changing the narrative."

Check out a few sexy photos from Normani's Savage X Fenty shoot below.