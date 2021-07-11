Trendsetting âQueen Beeâ Lil Kim has re-emerged lately, diving back into the music industry. The legendary female rapper has been making appearances everywhere since the premiere of her VH1 Show Girls Cruise back in 2019. Kim is keeping things moving with an upcoming tell-all book Lil' Kim: The Queen Bee, securing the role of narrating BETâs American Gangster: Trap Queens series, and working on an upcoming album. There is nothing but positivity coming from Kim after a brief disappearance due to financial problems that were resolved in 2019.

And while sheâs at it, Lil Kim is looking to steer clear of all the drama in this era of her career. She patched up the former resentments Kash Doll had with her and reconnected with fellow 90s rapper Trina. Most recently, Kim partied with the current queen of the younger generation of female rappers, Megan the Stallion, who said she was inspired by Kimâs ârawnessâ and âbars, [and] metaphors.â

Even when it comes to her rocky past with Nicki Minaj,Lil Kim is ready to extend the olive branch. At the BET Awards in June, Kim called out the âFractionsâ rapper to do a Verzuz. Fans couldnât believe that the long feud might end on Swizz Beatzâs Verzuz stage. Verzuz rumors have been buzzing around ever since Swizz teased that Kim could be next up during Eve and Trinaâs June 16 battle. Whether itâs with Nicki in the ring, or another opponent, we canât wait for the announcement to drop.

In the meantime, as the female rap OG celebrates her 47th birthday today, we take a look at some of her recent looks across the Gram.

Glam Squad

Kim poses pre-show showing off her luxe look.

Sista, Sista

A throwback shot of Kim and Missy.

Brooklyn Babe

The rapper poses in a Nets look at the basketball team's Barclays Center.

Prada Bae

The viral look was made into memes, but Kim didn't mind.

Hot Girl Summer

The rap queens pose at the BET Awards afterparty.

P.Y.T.

The star shows off her collab with brand Pretty Little Thing.

Red Carpet Ready

Kim stuns in Dolce & Gabanna.

Trap Queen

A quirky selfie for the 'gram.

Mini Me

Kim's daughter, Royal, performed with her onstage for the first time.

Fendi Forreal

Gotta stay fly, even fly on a flight.