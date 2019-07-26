Back in June, Lil Kim pleaded with a judge to have her bankruptcy case dropped, citing her financial status that's on better terms. The move came after months and months of financial woes as the rapper reportedly owed $4 million to various creditors and was on the brink of losing her $3 million New Jersey mansion. New reports detail how the "Jump Off" rapper has finally come out on top since she's no longer bankrupt after closing the books on her Chapter 11 filing.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Lil Kim has previously detailed how her Chapter 11 filing was a move to save her home and now that she's financially back on her feet - thanks to her new VH1 series Girl's Cruise - she's no longer needing assistance to pay back her loans.

“This case was filed to stay a foreclosure action with the purpose to allow me time to obtain a loan modification,” the rapper said in a filing last month. “Thankfully, through the efforts of counsel and my continued adequate protection payments pursuant to the order of this court, I am now in a loan modification trial period."

Lil Kim's Girls Cruise series sees her as executive producer as well as a lead cast member. The show will follow Kim, Mýa, Chilli, Wild N' Out's Pretty Vee and B. Simone, and Kim's friends Tiffany and Char as they set sail for a vacation that will bring about emotional breakthroughs, powerful conversations and more.