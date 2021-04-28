Most of the fervor currently surrounding Lil' Kim has to deal with a vast majority of the Hip-Hop community dying to see the legendary femcee enter the Verzuz ring. Everyone from Trina to Yung Miami would love to see it happen, and although Lil' Kim hasn't confirmed or denied her interest in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz' sensational platform, she does have big news that most of her fans will likely lose their minds over.

According to AllHipHop, Brooklyn rapper has announced that she will be dropping a self-titled book about her life on November 2, 2021. Titled, Lil' Kim: The Queen Bee, the highly anticipated memoir will be published by Hachette Books.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time," Lil' Kim reportedly told People. "Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil' Kim, but they have no idea."

As reported by AllHipHop, Lil Kim's upcoming memoir will tackle a myriad of topics and provide never-before-heard insight about her growing up in Bed-Stuy, her relationship with the Notorious B.I.G., and the time that she served in jail. For those who can't wait to get their hands on a copy, they can pre-order Lil Kim's on book retail websites such as Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

[via]