Following last night's Verzuz battle between Eve and Trina on Instagram Live, series co-creator Swizz Beatz has already planted the seeds for an upcoming episode. In the live comment section, Beatz was seen commenting "Lil Kim vs Who??????????????????" in an attempt to build up hype for future iterations of the show.

Naturally, Swizzy's comment was captured and immortalized as a screenshot, immediately sparking debate as to who could face off in a head-to-head against Kim.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

According to the comments section of a recent Shade Room post, an overwhelming amount of fans would like to see Kim go up against New York rapper Foxy Brown. The two have a tenured history of tense competition between one another since they both rose to prominence in a similar era, and they've also exchanged diss tracks throughout their careers. Other fans clamored for rap queen Nicki Minaj to take on Lil' Kim on the Verzuz stage.

The Verzuz series has been an exciting form of entertainment for fans of hip-hop over the past year, pitting producers and artists against one another as they run through their extensive discographies of iconic beats, verses, and songs. It all started in March 2020 when producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hopped on Instagram Live to square off their classic beats and let the fans decide who the victor was.

These shows have allowed fans to reminisce while debating and arguing over social media who won the matchups, extending the music and cultural conversation beyond the show's runtime. And clearly, it seems fans are ready for Lil' Kim to bless the Verzuz stage.

