Verzuz has been lining up some heavy hitters and it continues growing. Last weekend, Ghostface Killah and Raekwonfaced-off against each other for a Verzuz that hip-hop heads have been longing for. Swizz and Timbo just confirmed a new line-up for next month which includes a special 4/20 edition with Method Man and Redman, as well as a match-up between Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

During a recent interview, Da Baddest B*tch a.k.a Trina recently discussed the possibilities of going on Verzuz against another legendary MC, Lil Kim. Trina explained that she would've been down to face-off against either Lil Kim or Eve but the former holds a special place in her heart. "Believe it or not, when I came into the industry, like, Kim -- like Kim is that bitch," she said. "This is who I looked up to. These are the lyrics that I recite. This what made me know it's okay to talk that lethal shit that you n***as not shit, you feel me? So I feel like that's equivalent because Kim is legendary and she got mad records, you know."

Though there was tension between Trina and Kim, that all ended in 2019 after the passing of Lil Kim's father. Trina explained that if the two were to go hit-for-hit, it would be less of a competition and more a celebration. "I'm probably gonna be so much more engaged than her records than anything because it'll go back to, like, when I first heard her," she said. "But nobody reached out."

Maybe we'll see this Verzuz get lined-up this summer.