Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah battled it out on Verzuz, Saturday night.

RZA, who headlined his own episode of Verzuz against DJ Premier last year, also appeared during the show. Cappadonna and Masta Killa both came on to perform verses from “Ice Cream,” and “Glaciers of Ice" respectively. Inspectah Deck also came on to perform Wu-Tang Clan’s classic hit “C.R.E.A.M.”

“This is something we’re doing for culture,” RZA told Complex before his appearance with Premier, in April 2020. “People could take it as a fight, a battle, whatever they want, but it’s more about us celebrating the culture of hip-hop. I’m a big fan of DJ Premier.”

Check out the full run-down of which tracks were played below.

Round 1:

Ghostface Killah: “Special Delivery” (Diddy)

Raekwon: “Skew It on the Bar-B” (OutKast)

Round 2:

Ghostface Killah: “Ghost Deini”

Raekwon: “10 Bricks”

Round 3:

Ghostface Killah: “4th Chamber” (GZA)

Raekwon: “House of Flying Daggers”

Round 4:

Ghostface Killah: “Mighty Healthy”

Raekwon: “Incarcerated Scarfaces”

Round 5:

Ghostface Killah: “Black Jesus”

Raekwon: “Live from New York”

Round 6:

Ghostface Killah: “The Watch

Raekwon: “It’s Yourz” (Wu-Tang Clan)

Round 7:

Ghostface Killah: “Impossible” (Wu-Tang Clan)

Raekwon: “100 Rounds”

Round 8:

Ghostface Killah: “Cherchez La Ghost”

Raekwon: “Ice Cream” [ft. Cappadonna]

Round 9:

Ghostface Killah: “New God Flow.1” (Kanye West)

Raekwon: “State of Grace”

Round 10:

Ghostface Killah: “Nutmeg”

Raekwon: “Criminology” [ft. Ghostface Killah]

Round 11:

Rakewon: “C.R.E.A.M.” [ft. Inspectah Deck] (Wu-Tang Clan)

Ghostface Killah: “Holla”

Round 12:

Raekwon: “Rainy Dayz (Remix)”

Ghostface Killah: “Daytona 500”

Round 13:

Raekwon: “Glaciers of Ice” [ft. Masta Killa]

Ghostface Killah: “Run”

Round 14:

Raekwon: “John Blaze” (Fat Joe)

Ghostface Killah: “It’s Over”

Round 15:

Raekwon: “Yae Yo”

Ghostface Killah: “One”

Round 16:

Raekwon: “Rich and Black”

Ghostface Killah: “Back Like That”

Round 17:

Raekwon: “Verbal Intercourse”

Ghostface Killah: “Never Be the Same Again”

Round 18:

Raekwon: “Cash Still Rules/Scary Hours (Still Don’t Nothing Move but the Money)” (Wu-Tang Clan)

Ghostface Killah: “Summertime” (Beyoncé)

Round 19:

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah: “Freek’n You (Mr. Dalvin’s Freek Mix)” (Jodeci)

Round 20:

Raekwon: “The Game of Rock”

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon: “Can It Be All So Simple / Intermission” (Wu-Tang Clan)

Round 20:

Ghostface Killah: “All That I Got Is You”

Raekwon: “Heaven & Hell”

