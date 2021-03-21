Last night's highly anticipated epic Verzuz showdown between Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah finally took place. Complete with guest appearances from Cappadonna, Masta Killa, and Inspectah Deck, the episode has been met with great reception from viewers. Following the completion of the face-off, the popular musical battle series hit up their social media channels to deliver some exciting news. In addition to the Isley Brothers being pitted up against legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire, more battles set to take place is a match between Method Man and Redman, as well as a yet-to-be-announced mystery rematch.



Robert Mora/Getty Images

"We’re just getting started. We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…" penned the network in the caption of the announcement.

They continued, "The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire | April 4th Redman vs Method Man | “How High” 4/20 Special Watch on [Verzuz TV] or [Triller]. Try to guess the other ones!!"

In addition to the mystery rematch set to take place Memorial Day weekend, the network also teased a Mother's Day Special set to take place on May 9th and a special Ladies Night match.

Many viewers have taken to Twitter to guess which ladies will grace the stage for the match, with preliminary guesses including Eve vs Lil Kim and Lil Kim vs Foxy Brown.

Who do you think some of the future battles could be between? Let us know down below.

[via]