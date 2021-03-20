Earlier this month, news broke that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz would be taking their tributary music battle show Verzuz to Triller. The last show happened at the end of last month and followed a slightly different format. D'Angelo was announced as the guest and he brought in surprise guests like Method Man and more. The next battle is set to go down between Raekwon and Ghostface Killah tonight, March 20th at 8 pm ET. Find out how you can watch the epic battle below!

"Let’s take it back to the streets," announced the official Verzuz account on their social media page ahead of the battle. The showdown between The Tarantula and The Eagle will be the first to take place after the rights for the series were moved to Triller. Viewers will be able to stream the Ciroc-sponsored event on any of the respective platforms below beginning at 8 pm.

How To Watch on Triller

To watch the battle on Triller, you have to have to the app on your respective mobile device or tablet.

How To Watch on Apple Music

If you're an Apple Music user, you can biew the battle in the Music app beginning at 8 pm.

How To Watch on Instagram

As always, to watch the battle on Instagram, head over to the Verzuz account and watch the live. You can view the battle on a bigger screen by watching the live on your web browser.

Let us know down in the comments if you'll be tuning in!



Scott Gries/ImageDirect

