Rappers have continued to express their condolences for Young Dolph's loved ones. Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis earlier this week and it was a shocking event that caused people to cry out against violence in their communities. Political leaders feared retaliation against Dolph's previous foes Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta, even calling for a curfew in the city.

However, no actions were taken against Gotti or Youngsta but the very idea that this can escalate is something the veterans know all too well. There have been Rap OGs who have spoken about the dangers of their careers, and Ice-T echoes that sentiment.

“ICE COLD Fact: When I was coming up being a Drug Dealer was the most dangerous occupation. Now it seems like being a Rapper is. Smh. No cap,” the rapper reportedly stated in a since-deleted tweet. Later, he reposted a clip of Boosie Badazz saying "rappers die in they own city."

"It's a fact," Boosie added in the clip. "You have haters who was in school with you and they made because they was in that third-grade class with you but they don't have the same hustle as you. They hate you for no reason. They hate you for your success. If you was a local rapper and you didn't have much, they would love you."

"No Lies Detected… An Unfortunate Fact. [diamond emoji RIP Dolph," Ice-T captioned the clip. Check it out below. Also, make sure to read our article: Young Dolph Was One Of A Kind.

[via]