The violence has to stop.

Just day one day following the murder of Young Dolph, there was a drive-by shooting next door to the late rapper's memorial site at Makeda's Homemade Cookies. As previously reported, one man was shot in the leg during the attack, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the shooting must be troubling for the residents of Memphis because memorials shouldn't be dangerous places for people to gather at.

At the time of the shooting, Memphis police were already on the scene, and they were able to immediately pursue the Nissan that had just fired a shot into the crowd of people at Dolph's memorial. After crashing the vehicle on Kerr Ave and Mississippi Blvd and tossing their handguns, the suspects were quickly apprehended by the officers.



Justin Ford/Getty Images

Police have now identified the three men arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. According to Memphis' WREG, the detained suspects include 23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis, and 22-year-old Tavis McQueen, and they have all reportedly been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, three counts of possession of prohibited weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of theft of property, and six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

At this time, local police attest that there is no evidence that suggests that the Jones, Nelvis, and McQueen investigation is connected to Young Dolph's murder, and the three young men are currently scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 22.

Stay tuned for more updates.

