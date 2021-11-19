Prior to Young Dolph's passing, Soulja Boy was antagonizing the Memphis legend on social media, responding to a claim made by the rapper about making over $100,000 per concert as an independent artist. Soulja called Dolph's claims "cap" and proceeded to insult the rapper a few more times.

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of one of the greatest of his generation, one of the artists signed to Dolph's label Paper Route Empire, Snupe Bandz, is sharing his alleged direct messages with Soulja Boy on Instagram.





"Clout chasing bitch," wrote Snupe to Soulja Boy, which prompted a reply from Big Draco.

"Sorry to hear bout yo big homie," responded Soulja. "Cut all dis shit out. It's uncalled for. This my last time saying it. Like I said I Fuk wit y'all Boys idk where all dis lame Shit come from. Y'all n***az couldn't take a fucking joke bruh. Who gives a damn if y'all signed to empire wtf."

He went on to say that he had quit trolling Dolph before the rapper passed away, and believes that his crew has placed him in an awkward position now.

"I'm done trolling wit y'all N***az I was done before that Shit even happen," added Soulja. "But if y'all keep coming for Me we not standing down. I'm sorry to hear bout da shit I truly am. But y'all needa chill fr. Y'all put me in a weird ass position. And y'all gotta stand on that. U think I don't wanna say rip dolph but how can when y'all N***az keep threatening me. Y'all N***az stupid."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Snupe Bandz replied, saying, "@souljaboy this one clout chasing internet ass N***a.. ain't never did shit gangsta in yo life pussy.. this shit over you a ho Youn wanna get on no street shit.. keep hiding behind yo screen pussy ass N***a.. stop speaking on my n***a like you on that. This N***a tough ash when he go live but nice ash in real life."

What do you think about Soulja Boy's alleged messages to Snupe Bandz? Check out the screenshots below.



Screenshot via @snupebandzz on Instagram